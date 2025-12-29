Mobile phone sellers protest currency volatility in Tehran

According to local media reports, the protesters lowered their shop shutters and gathered outside the complex, chanting slogans in support of law enforcement while voicing concerns over recent currency instability.

Some merchants said the rapid and unpredictable rise in exchange rates over recent weeks has made accurate pricing impossible and has disrupted normal business activity.

Shopkeepers noted that constant price changes have undermined trust between sellers and customers.

Many vendors are reluctant to complete sales, while buyers are postponing purchases in hopes of greater market stability.

In recent days and weeks, the foreign exchange rate has risen at an unusually fast pace, directly affecting the mobile phone and digital equipment market.

Some protesters warned that if the situation continues, widespread shop closures and deeper market recession could follow.