Somali president warns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland ‘threat’ to regional, global security, stability

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Friday announcement “is tantamount to a blunt aggression against the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unity of the people of the Somali Republic,” Mohamud said.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has for decades pushed for international recognition.

A self-proclaimed republic, it enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own money, passports and army.

But it has been diplomatically isolated since its unilateral declaration of independence.

Somalia’s government and the African Union reacted angrily Friday after Israel’s announcement.

Mogadishu denounced a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, while Egypt, Turkey, the six-nation Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation all condemned the decision.