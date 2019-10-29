Opiozi; A Traditional Dish from Southern Iran

This food is prepared very quickly and is the best option if you have little time to cook.

After a few minutes a hot, delicious meal is ready. Walnut, sugar, turmeric, pomegranate paste, onions, eggs, salt, pepper, and dried bread are used to make this dish.

Ingredients:

Oil: 3-4 tbsp

Onions: 2 medium-sized

Pomegranate paste: 1 cup

Pepper, salt, turmeric: As much as needed

Water: 2 cups

Directions:

Chop onions and fry. Add the pepper, turmeric, spices and salt and sauté more. Pour the water and after a few minutes of boiling, add the pomegranate paste. After some minutes the food is ready, pour the stew on the dried bread and eat it after mixing.