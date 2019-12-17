One Liver Transplanted into Two Recipients in Iran

A team of liver transplantation surgeons at the Imam Khomeini hospital, administered by Tehran University of Medical Sciences, have divided a whole liver graft from a 24-year-old female donor with brain death and transplanted the organ into two recipients, an 11-month-old infant and a 25-year-old woman.

Both recipients are recovering from the surgery.

The split-liver transplantation requires great skill in dividing the organ without damaging its vital tissues, and also needs highly skilled teamwork involving detailed planning and perfect timing, from the operating room to the postoperative care units at the hospital.

The liver transplant unit of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini hospital was founded in 2001. Since 2015, the unit has been doing more than 100 liver transplant surgeries every year.