The Iranian Judiciary’s Media Center identified the inmate as Fazel Harikandi and said he died as other prisoners threw stones at him during the scuffles that erupted at a wing for drug offenses.

Prison guards, however, quickly responded to the incident and ended the “limited” scuffles.

A number of other inmates were also injured.

The report adds that infighting among the inmates happened during their break time outdoors, and that no damage has been caused to the prison cells.