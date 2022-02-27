Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyEnvironmentIran in PicturesPhoto of the Day

Oil slicks mar coasts in southern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Oil slicks floating in waters off the coast of Khark Island in southern Iran, have come ashore in the city of Bushehr, contaminating the coastline in several locations.

The oil slicks spread after an oil pipeline began to leak.

The local environmental department says it will file a lawsuit against those causing the pollution and will demand compensation for the damage done to the local biodiversity.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live coverage: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks