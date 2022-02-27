Oil slicks mar coasts in southern Iran

The oil slicks spread after an oil pipeline began to leak.
The local environmental department says it will file a lawsuit against those causing the pollution and will demand compensation for the damage done to the local biodiversity.
Oil slicks floating in waters off the coast of Khark Island in southern Iran, have come ashore in the city of Bushehr, contaminating the coastline in several locations.
