Officials Say Iran-Azerbaijan Border Should Remain Open amid Coronavirus Fight

In a telephone conversation on Friday, Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi and Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev discussed the major issues in the bilateral relations between Tehran and Baku and the ways to boost the ties between the two neighbors.

Highlighting the role of the cultural and historical commonalities between the Iranian and Azeri nations in the promotion of ties between Tehran and Baku, the two officials emphasized that the top authorities in the two countries are determined to strengthen and enhance relations in all fields.

The Iranian President’s Chief of Staff and the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister also talked about the ways to fight against and contain the coronavirus, stressing that it is necessary for the two countries to keep the common border open and proceed with the trade exchanges within the framework of a joint protocol in order to address the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vaezi and Mustafayev finally expressed hope that the joint handling of the coronavirus outbreak would further reduce the adverse effects of the disease on the growing trade ties between Iran and Azerbaijan.