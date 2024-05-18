Saturday, May 18, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclearScience and Technology

Official: Iran to help Venezuela with defective hospital accelerators

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says accelerators in Venezuela’s hospitals have stopped due to the sanctions by Western countries including the United States and Iranian experts are going to help the Venezuelan side resolve this problem.

Mohammad Eslami added that Iran is providing assistance for Venezuela following a request by Caracas.

Eslami also said it’s Iran’s policy to cooperate with neighboring countries and any country that interacts with the Islamic Republic in the fields of education, research, services, and technology.

Venezuela’s deputy minister of science and head of the country’s scientific research institute recently underlined the need for nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Caracas in medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The Venezuelan official said the significant progress of Iran’s peaceful nuclear programs with regard to medical science, radiopharmaceuticals and nanotechnology can be of significant help for the treatment of dangerous diseases such as cancer.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks