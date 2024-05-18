Official: Iran to help Venezuela with defective hospital accelerators

Mohammad Eslami added that Iran is providing assistance for Venezuela following a request by Caracas.

Eslami also said it’s Iran’s policy to cooperate with neighboring countries and any country that interacts with the Islamic Republic in the fields of education, research, services, and technology.

Venezuela’s deputy minister of science and head of the country’s scientific research institute recently underlined the need for nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Caracas in medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The Venezuelan official said the significant progress of Iran’s peaceful nuclear programs with regard to medical science, radiopharmaceuticals and nanotechnology can be of significant help for the treatment of dangerous diseases such as cancer.