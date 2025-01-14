Official: Iran reconsidering FATF accession to smooth international relations

In an interview with Etemad Online, Elias Hazrati highlighted that the government is striving to manage issues effectively, adding that the current administration of President Massoud Pezeshkian operates with “transparency and honesty,” ensuring that nothing remains hidden from the public.

Hazrati pointed out the government’s commitment to transparency in major projects, such as the discussions around internet filtering and car imports, which involved extensive debates among supporters and opponents.

He also addressed the country’s energy imbalance, noting that $6 billion from next year’s budget has been allocated for gasoline imports, despite Iran being one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers.

The shortage of 20,000 megawatts of electricity, expected to rise to 25,000 megawatts next year, leading to frequent blackouts, is another critical issue that needs urgent resolution, he raised the alarm.

Hazrati stressed that resolving the country’s problems cannot be achieved through conflict.

President Pezeshkian has recognized the deep polarization within society and has focused on national unity, avoiding alignment with any single faction, he noted.

The Iranian president’s message at the 79th UN General Assembly Session in September last year was one of peace, reconciliation, and engagement, despite ongoing external threats, Hazrati pointed out.