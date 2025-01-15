Iranian FM reaffirms non-military objectives in strategic partnership with Russia, emphasizes FATF review to remain technical

In an interview with the IRIB state-run television on Tuesday night, Araghchi stated that the matter should not be polarized and should remain a technical discussion.

He highlighted that different viewpoints exist regarding the benefits and potential harms of FATF for Iran, but left the final decision to the Expediency Council.

Araghchi also addressed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia, which is set to be signed during President Massoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Moscow.

He clarified that the treaty is not for a specific military alliance and has been in preparation for four years.

“The treaty is based on mutual interests and does not target any third party, nor does it restrict either country from expanding relations with other nations,” he explained.

During President Pezeshkian’s visit to Tajikistan and Russia on Wednesday and Friday, he will engage in various diplomatic and economic activities, including meetings with political leaders and participation in joint business forums, the foreign minister said.

Araghchi reiterated that the treaty with Russia is an updated version of an agreement that has existed since 2000.