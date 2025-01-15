IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian FM reaffirms non-military objectives in strategic partnership with Russia, emphasizes FATF review to remain technical

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the importance of allowing the Expediency Discernment Council to calmly and expertly review Iran’s accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue, which is viewed by the incumbent administration as a major trade for the country’s international relations.

In an interview with the IRIB state-run television on Tuesday night, Araghchi stated that the matter should not be polarized and should remain a technical discussion.

He highlighted that different viewpoints exist regarding the benefits and potential harms of FATF for Iran, but left the final decision to the Expediency Council.

Araghchi also addressed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia, which is set to be signed during President Massoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Moscow.

He clarified that the treaty is not for a specific military alliance and has been in preparation for four years.

“The treaty is based on mutual interests and does not target any third party, nor does it restrict either country from expanding relations with other nations,” he explained.

During President Pezeshkian’s visit to Tajikistan and Russia on Wednesday and Friday, he will engage in various diplomatic and economic activities, including meetings with political leaders and participation in joint business forums, the foreign minister said.

Araghchi reiterated that the treaty with Russia is an updated version of an agreement that has existed since 2000.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks