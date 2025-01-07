IFP ExclusiveFinanceSelected

Iran’s export confederation chief emphasizes need for FATF compliance

By IFP Editorial Staff
FATF

The head of Iran's Export Confederation, has stressed the critical importance of Iran joining the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the development and strengthening of foreign trade.

In an interview with IRNA news agency, Mohammad Lahooti highlighted that the current administration is determined to resolve issues related to Iran’s inclusion in the FATF.

He pointed out that although sanctions have adversely affected the economy and foreign trade, being on the FATF blacklist is an even more significant challenge.

He also warned that failure to join the FATF could lead to losing key trade partners like Russia and China, as the countries conduct substantial trade with Europe and the US and are cautious about FATF regulations.

Lahooti noted that without resolving the issue, financial and trade interactions with other countries would become increasingly difficult and the situation would force Iran to rely on costly and less competitive methods to circumvent sanctions.

He also mentioned that the Iranian Leader has approved the review of the Palermo and CFT conventions, the two sticking points for Iran, by the Expediency Council, which had been stalled since 2019.

President Massoud Pezeshkian has committed to facilitating financial and trade relations globally, emphasizing the urgency of FATF compliance for economic stability.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks