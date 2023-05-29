Official: Iran destination for some 63% of Afghan refugees

Ali Kazemi said Iran has been doing its utmost to be hospitable to the Afghan refugees while respecting their dignity, criticizing a lack of international support for Tehran’s efforts to properly host the nationals of its crisis-torn neighbor.

“International organizations and other countries are expected to provide more assistance in this regard in line with their humanitarian responsibilities arising from human rights documents,” he added.

Kazemi highlighted an Iranian law that binds the government to provide equal support to all minors bellow the age of 18 who live inside the Islamic Republic’s borders, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity and religion.

Iran is hosting around four million Afghan refugees without any substantial international aid. The global community has repeatedly praised the Islamic Republic’s hospitality to Afghans.

The August 2021 Taliban takeover of Afghanistan made matters worse and sent another huge influx of asylum seekers into neighboring countries including Iran.