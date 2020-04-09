Number of New COVID-19 Fatalities in Iran Drops for 5th Day in Row

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Thursday said 117 people have died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 4,110.

He also confirmed 1,634 new cases of infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number to 66,220. The number of new cases shows a decrease for the 11th consecutive day.

The spokesman said the recovery process has gained momentum in the past few days, and that 32,309 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Jahanpour also noted that 3,918 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

So far, 231,393 tests for the novel virus have been taken in the country.