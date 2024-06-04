Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveNuclear

Nuclear chief: Iran rolling back commitments to JCPOA atomic deal

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says Iran is scaling down its commitment to the moribund nuclear deal with the West after the other parties failed to fulfill their obligations.

Eslami told reporters in Iran’s central city of Shahr-e Kord on Tuesday, “Based on Article 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in the event the parties to the nuclear deal do not fulfill their obligations, Iran has the legitimate right to respond in kind and reduce its obligations and currently we are at the stage of reducing these obligations.”

Iran’s nuclear chief said the US, under former president Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, but the other parties in Europe have also shown lack of commitment ever since.

Elsami said the AEOI complies with the Strategic Action Law ratified by the Iranian parliament for lifting of the sanctions and safeguarding national interests regarding the landmark nuclear deal struck with the West in 2015.

The law was approved by Iranian parliamentarians in 2020 to counter sanctions imposed on Iran and advance the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

Iran also abides by the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement, Eslami further clarified, adding the issue has been certified in several reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

