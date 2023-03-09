Iranian nuclear chief: Iran will use all its capacities to achieve sustainable development

Mohammad Eslami added that the Islamic Republic has important capabilities in terms of nuclear energy.

He noted that Iran will use all its capacities to achieve sustainable development, adding that developing economic power alongside scientific and technological power means independence in real terms.

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stressed that the country urgently needs to strengthen its nuclear fuel cycle in order to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity.

Eslami referred to the sanctions on Iran, saying the bans are first and foremost aimed at breaking the will and determination of the country.

He further spoke of the benefits of nuclear energy for the medical sector, adding had it not been for nuclear technology, all patients suffering from cancer in Iran would lose their lives.

Eslami said the frontline of Iran’s nuclear technology is the medical sector where more than a million patients are served.