Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclearScience and TechnologySelected

Nuclear chief: Iran working on 20 projects for developing radiopharmaceuticals

By IFP Editorial Staff
Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami

Iran’s nuclear chief highlights the achievements of the atomic sector in the treatment of cancer, saying the country is working on 20 projects related to the development of new radiopharmaceuticals.

Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was speaking in a TV interview, as the country marks National Nuclear Energy Day.

“One of the top priorities is to expand the production of radiopharmaceuticals. We have two goals. First, we should increase the rate of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. The second is the therapeutic part that increases its effectiveness,” he said.

“When we reach the stage of clinical testing, we will make it public,” the nuclear chief added.

He said Iran unveiled three new radiopharmaceuticals last year, and two others this year, including one for the treatment of cancer in children, which will make Iran among the first three countries in the world that have developed them.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks