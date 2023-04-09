Nuclear chief: Iran working on 20 projects for developing radiopharmaceuticals

Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was speaking in a TV interview, as the country marks National Nuclear Energy Day.

“One of the top priorities is to expand the production of radiopharmaceuticals. We have two goals. First, we should increase the rate of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. The second is the therapeutic part that increases its effectiveness,” he said.

“When we reach the stage of clinical testing, we will make it public,” the nuclear chief added.

He said Iran unveiled three new radiopharmaceuticals last year, and two others this year, including one for the treatment of cancer in children, which will make Iran among the first three countries in the world that have developed them.