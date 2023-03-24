Nowruz visitors at Takht-e-Jamshid، Iran’s Fars Province

Takht-e-Jamshid is located six kilometers north of the city of Marvdashtz and about 55 kilometers northeast of Shiraz, provincial capital of Fars Province in southern Iran.

In the year 518 B.C., Darius, the Achaemenid king, ordered the construction of a magnificent and mysterious building in Persia.

Following this order, a large number of architects, artists and engineers from the four corners of the world were called to jointly build the first amazing building of the world.

The building was meant to be a symbol of global peace, unity and equality and was constructed on a huge rock at the foot of Mount Mehr in the region of Istakhar, which is near Marvdasht.