Nowruz mood in Isfahan’s historical Naqsh-e Jahan Square

Many tourists are currently visiting the 17th-century site, located in the heart of the city, during the holidays of Nowruz, which marks the start of spring and the Persian New Year.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Naqsh-e Jahan, which means ‘the image of the world’ in Persian, is circled by historical structures of different purposes and architecture, and together with the main bazaar of Isfahan, they comprise a huge complex to explore.

Built by the Safavid Shah Abbas I, Naqsh-e Jahan is one of the world’s largest city squares and is seen as an outstanding example of Iranian and Islamic architecture.