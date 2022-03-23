Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Nowruz mood in Isfahan’s historical Naqsh-e Jahan Square

By IFP Editorial Staff
Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan Square
Naqsh-e Jahan Square is one of the main tourist attractions of Iran’s central city of Isfahan.

Many tourists are currently visiting the 17th-century site, located in the heart of the city, during the holidays of Nowruz, which marks the start of spring and the Persian New Year.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Naqsh-e Jahan, which means ‘the image of the world’ in Persian, is circled by historical structures of different purposes and architecture, and together with the main bazaar of Isfahan, they comprise a huge complex to explore.

Built by the Safavid Shah Abbas I, Naqsh-e Jahan is one of the world’s largest city squares and is seen as an outstanding example of Iranian and Islamic architecture.

