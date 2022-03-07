Monday, March 7, 2022
Nora ready for use in vaccination of Iranians against Covid

By IFP Editorial Staff
The recombinant Nora vaccine, produced by Iran’s Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, has received permission to be used for vaccination of people against Covid-19 after clinical trials.

That’s according to Dr. Abolghassemi, president of the university.

Abolghassemi said over the past years, Iran has gone through many hardships and the sanctions put a lot of pressure on its people.

He however added that thanks to efforts by Iranian scientists, the technical know-how of producing a recombinant protein vaccine became indigenous.

“The vaccines reduce morbidity and mortality, and this is the result of efforts by Iranian scientists,” he said.

Abolghassemi said today, the sense of self-confidence among Iranian researchers who are able to do difficult work has been strengthened.

He thanked all those who participated in the clinical trial of Nora vaccine.

Iran has until now administered over 143 million doses of jabs including many homegrown ones.

