Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Iran reports 40 new Covid cases, 1 death

By IFP Media Wire
The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 40 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, adding that one patient has died in the same period of time.

“A sum of 40 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Tuesday, and added, “21 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,611,743.

“Unfortunately, one patient has passed away in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 146,257,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,366,014 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 137 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 56,669,149 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that one city is orange, 68 cities are yellow, and 379 cities are blue.

