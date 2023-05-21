COVID-19 figures in Iran decline even further: Official data

Only six people died of the disease during the same period.

Some 236 people continue to be under intensive care at hospitals across the country.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, over 146,230 people have lost their loves. And 7,364,870 patients have recovered.

Iran developed its own COVID-19 vaccine, and since starting a national vaccination rollout, it has administered over 155,530,000 doses of Iranian and foreign vaccines.

Meanwhile, no Iranian city is in red alert status for COVID, and only one Iranian city is in orange status. That latter figure was down from seven a day earlier.

Some 447 other cities are either in yellow or blue status.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was no more a public health emergency, but stressed that it was still a global threat. Globally, nearly seven million people died of the disease over the last three years.