Nine Iranian Cities Declared as ‘Red’ in Terms of Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran has confirmed 74 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 58,883.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 7,120 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,510,873.

So far, Lari added, 1,291,726 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,720 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,993,224 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently nine cities are in the “red” zone, 39 cities are in the “orange” zone, 228 are in the “yellow” zone, and 172 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “red” cities are all in Khuzestan province in southwest of Iran, and include Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Dezful, Dasht-e Azadegan, Shadgan, Shushtar, Karoun, and Hoveyzeh.