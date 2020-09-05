Nefar, which is literally defined as a small two-storey wooden building according to Dehkhoda Persian dictionary, is known as a symbol of vernacular architecture of Mazandaran.

In Mazandarani dialect, Nefar means a bed with a very high base, similar to an attic, climbed by wooden stairs.

In the lower floor of the building, agricultural equipment is stored; while its upper floor is used by “Shoupeh”- the paddy’s night guard – for resting overnight.

There is a Nefar in every paddy field, located in the highest point of the land in order to provide a wide view for the guard.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of Nefar in Mazandaran fields: