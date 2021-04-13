Natanz Attack, Its Impact on Vienna Talks Make Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- IAEA: We’re in Touch with Iran on Natanz Incident

2- Germany Expresses Concern over Negative Impact of Natanz Incident on Vienna Talks

3- NY Times: Natanz Incident Sets Back Iran’s Nuclear Program for 9 Months

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vows Revenge against Israel for Natanz Incident

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iranian Diplomat: It’s Not in Iran’s Interest to Leave Negotiations

* We Should Make Use of Natanz Incident in Our Own Favour

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Europe Concerned about Natanz Attack

2- Zarif: Natanz Incident Was Nuclear Terrorism

3- Salehi: We’ll Build Advanced Halls in Heart of Mountain

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zionists Resort to Nuclear Sabotage to Bring Vienna Talks to Failure

* Terrorism against Negotiation

2- Zarif on Natanz Incident: We’ll Take Revenge from Israel

3- Israel’s Passive Moves a Reaction to JCPOA Revival!

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Natanz Lights Turned On Again

2- Zarif: We’ll Take Revenge against Zionists for Natanz Incident

3- Salehi: Natanz Incident Has Nothing to Do with Nuclear Talks

4- Shadow of Infiltration on Iran’s National Security

* Domestic Reactions to Natanz Incident

Iran Newspaper:

1- Lavrov: There’s No Rational Alternative to JCPOA

2- Behind the Scenes of Nuclear Sabotage

* Fingers Pointed at Israel

* Analysts Believe Natanz Sabotage Aimed at Undermining Vienna Talks

3- Salehi: Natanz Incident Definitely Act of Sabotage

4- Zarif: Natanz Attack Reinforces Our Position in Vienna Talks

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- West to Take Advantage of Zionists’ Sabotage in Vienna

Javan Newspaper:

1- Upgrading Natanz on Table of Vienna Talks

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Jahangiri: It’s Disastrous Those Responsible for Natanz Security Aren’t Accountable

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Must Respond to Natanz Sabotage by Leaving Vienna Talks, Punishing Israel

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Wolves of Tel Aviv

* Zarif: Israel Seeks to Prevent Removal of Iran Sanctions Through Sabotage in Natanz

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Analyst: Act of Sabotage in Natanz Aimed at Disrupting JCPOA Revival Talks

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Israel Taking Revenge from Iran’s Success in Path of Sanctions Removal

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Former Envoy to UN: Israel Seeks to Bring Talks into Failure

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Don’t Be Devil’s Advocate

* While Zionists Admit They’ve Coordinated Natanz Attack with US, Some Iranian Officials Are Trying to Exonerate US