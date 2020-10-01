NASA Invites Iran to Join Online Observation of Moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has once again invited Iran to observe the moon online.

The Tehran Planetarium known as the Mina Dome measured up to all standards in the global observation of the moon last year. This year, too, the scientific centre has been put on the club of online observers of the Moon upon NASA’s official invitation, and will be one of standard scientific centres for observing the celestial body.

This global event takes place from September 26 to October 3 of 2020. As planned, the observation of the Moon took place at the Min Dome on the 26th and 29th of September.

Those interested visited the Instagram page “gonbadmina” on the above-mentioned dates to join online observers of the Moon.