Hamas says Gaza ceasefire deal result of steadfastness, resistance over 15 months

The movement made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday following the announcement of the deal that the regime agreed to after coming under hundreds of retaliatory operations by Palestinian resistance groups.

“The ceasefire agreement is a result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip over the past 15 months,” it said.

“The agreement to end the aggression on Gaza is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free people of the world. It marks a pivotal moment in the struggle against the enemy, paving the way toward achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return,” the movement added.

According to Hamas, the agreement stemmed from the group’s responsibility toward the patient and steadfast people in Gaza, putting an end to the Zionist aggression against them and halting the bloodshed, massacres, and genocide they have endured.

The group also expressed its appreciation and gratitude for all the honorable official and popular stances that stood in solidarity with Gaza, supported our people, and helped expose the occupation and halt the aggression, whether Arab, Islamic, or international.

It finally voiced special gratitude to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, who had exerted significant efforts to achieve this agreement.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas’ fellow Gaza-based resistance movement, chimed in by announcing, “Today, our people and their resistance are imposing an honorable agreement to stop the aggression, [Israeli forces’] withdrawal, and conduct an honorable [captive/]prisoner exchange, due to their legendary steadfastness and their brave and valiant fighters.”

The group mourned Gaza’s righteous martyrs, affirming that it would spare no effort in serving the people in the territory and keeping pace with the challenges of the coming stage.

It also extended greetings to all the resistance forces that had supported the Palestinian people throughout the time, asserting that the resistance would remain vigilant to ensure full implementation of the agreement.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a Palestinian group based in Gaza and the West Bank, also hailed that “Gaza triumphs over genocide.”

Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesman Abu Obeida also hailed the patience and steadfastness and firmness of Palestinian fighters in the face of United States-backed Israeli tyranny.

“Peace upon the souls of our martyrs, our innocent children, and our oppressed people,” he said, adding, “Peace be upon your souls that will one day soar in the skies of our liberated al-Quds and al-Aqsa, purified from the defilement of your killers.”

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, another resistance faction, released a similar statement, lauding Palestinians’ triumph over the “Zionist Nazi” Israeli regime, “supported by the criminal American administration and all the forces of global evil.”

“Our people and their resistance in Gaza have secured an agreement for a ceasefire and a [captive/]prisoner exchange, thwarting the enemy’s plans for displacement and the eradication of the resistance.”

The Palestinians, it said, had, therefore, thwarted the enemy’s plans for displacement and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression, bringing the just cause back to global prominence.

They “humiliated the enemy, shattered its arrogance, and inflicted upon it successive losses that cannot be concealed, despite the [simultaneous Israeli] siege, brutal aggression, conspiracies, and betrayals,” the group stated.

It also likewise admired the regional Axis of Resistance for their supportive sacrifices “in a time of betrayal and international complicity.”

The movement finally averred that the resistance would stay fast down its course to reclaim all of Palestinians’ rights and liberate all their lands, and thanked Qatari and Egyptian mediators for their persistent efforts towards realizing the ceasefire.