Iran Leader praises Gaza ceasefire as ‘victory for Palestinian patience, resistance’

The message praised the resilience and determination of the Palestinian people and their resistance forces.

“Today, the world realized that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of Palestinian resistance forced the Zionist regime to retreat,” the message read.

“In the future, history books will write that a group of Zionists, committed the most heinous crimes and killed thousands of women and children, but ultimately faced defeat,” it added.

The ceasefire in Gaza, announced on Wednesday, comes after 16 months of intense Israeli genocidal campaign. It includes the release of captives held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The ceasefire aims to halt the violence, provide humanitarian aid to civilians, and pave the way for a permanent resolution to the conflict.