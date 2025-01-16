Tehran-Moscow strategic deal step toward ‘more balanced and just world’: Iran’s FM

The Kremlin said on Monday the Iranian president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would sign the agreement after negotiations in Moscow on January 17.

“Iran and Russia, having realized their historical responsibility, are building a new order in which cooperation will replace hegemony, and respect will replace imposition,” Araghchi said in an article published on Sputnik on Wednesday.

He added that the two countries are moving towards creating a bright future for their people and other independent nations.

Stressing that Iran-Russia relations have undergone “difficult tests” throughout history, Araghchi said that mutual ties currently exemplify “sustainable and future-oriented” cooperation.

He said the strategic partnership deal is a “turning point” that will promote mutual relations and prepare a ground for the two countries to play a joint role in regional and global developments.

As two large and powerful countries, Iran and Russia play a leading role in shaping the new world order, the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added that Iran, which enjoys a strategic position in the global energy and trade sphere, and Russia, as a country endowed with highly rich resources, advanced industries, and widespread influence, have enormous potential to boost cooperation.

In addition to their geographical and economic features, the two countries are also aligned in their fundamental principles, he noted.

“Both oppose unilateralism and illegal interference in the internal affairs of countries. Cooperation between Iran and Russia is not only a bilateral interaction but also a message to all countries that believe in national sovereignty, justice and multilateralism,” Araghchi emphasized.

“The signing of the 20-year agreement between Iran and Russia is not just a political document, but also a roadmap for the future. This agreement covers all aspects of cooperation between the two countries,” Araghchi said.

He added that the document will specifically focus on improving economic cooperation between the two countries.

The new strategic agreement between Russia and Iran contributes to the completion of the North-South transport corridor and the promotion of the volume of trade in line with strengthening the economic ties between the two countries, the Iranian foreign minister said in the article.

“This huge transport project connects Iran to Russia and from there to Europe and Asia. With the completion of this corridor, trade routes between the two countries will become shorter and costs will be reduced,” the article read.

The new agreement also aims at accelerating the growth of trade volume between Iran and Russia, which increased by 15% last year, the minister said.

He added that the document encompasses all economic aspects, including the development of common markets and investment in infrastructure projects.

“Iran and Russia, as two major powers in the oil and gas industry, can cooperate with each other in energy production, transmission and export,” Araghchi pointed out.

He pointed to the extensive scientific and research capacities of Iran and Russia, saying the treaty will prepare the ground for sharing knowledge and increasing cooperation in areas such as nanotechnology, aerospace, artificial intelligence and medical sciences.

He noted that the agreement also seeks to facilitate travel conditions for tourists in order to strengthen cultural cooperation.

“One of the underestimated aspects of international relations is the importance of cultural exchanges. The strategic agreement will facilitate travel conditions for tourists and create joint cultural programs, allowing the two countries to better understand each other,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian minister said Iran and Russia have an active presence in organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS group of emerging economies, and the Eurasian Economic Union, adding that they are defining a new model of regional and global cooperation.

Araghchi said a key component of the strategic deal between Iran and Russia is the enhancement of security and defense cooperation.

“Iran and Russia have valuable experience in combating terrorism and extremism. Such a partnership aimed at strengthening regional and global stability meets not only the interests of the two countries, but also those of global peace,” he added.

He dismissed claims by certain media outlets about Tehran-Moscow interaction, saying their bilateral cooperation does not aim to pose any threat but seeks to improve common security and protect human values.

At the same time, Araghchi noted that the agreement does not imply a military union.

“It is an entirely comprehensive agreement. For instance, it is not an agreement on a military union, with a particular target, but entirely comprehensive and covers all aspects,” he emphasized.

The top Iranian diplomat said Tehran and Moscow have consistently emphasized the need to end humanitarian crises, explaining that cooperation in sending humanitarian aid to Gaza and support for international resolutions to stop the conflict are examples of the common vision.