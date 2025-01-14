Iran celebrates Father’s Day and Men’s Day with reverence, joy

This day is observed on the 13th of Rajab in the Islamic calendar, which fells on January 14 this year.

Father’s Day and Men’s Day in Iran are deeply rooted in Islamic teachings and cultural traditions. They serve as a tribute to fathers and men, acknowledging their sacrifices and pivotal roles as pillars of family life and society.

On this day, families come together to spend quality time with their fathers, grandfathers, and male relatives, expressing gratitude and love for their paternal bonds.

Imam Ali, known for his courage, profound knowledge, and commitment to justice, is revered as a symbol of paternal and masculine love and wisdom.

The day is marked by various ceremonies, including religious gatherings, family feasts, and cultural events that highlight the importance of fatherhood and manhood in Iranian society.

Children often present gifts and heartfelt messages to their fathers, expressing their appreciation and respect.