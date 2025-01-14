Winter delights in Iran’s Sorkhrud: Whooper swans bring joy

The presence of the birds has invigorated the region and enhanced birdwatching activities.

Every year, from mid-September to mid-winter, various bird species migrate from colder regions around the Caspian Sea to Mazandaran’s wetlands in search of warmer habitats and food.

According to the Mazandaran Department of Wildlife, over 70 species of migratory birds visit the province’s wetlands. This year’s arrivals include geese, flamingos, sandpipers, cormorants, and herons. The water levels in these wetlands are crucial for creating a suitable environment for these birds.

Mazandaran is home to the internationally recognized Miankaleh Wetland, as well as local wetlands like Fereidoonkenar and Kiassar, with over 800 ponds spanning 17,000 hectares.

Korous Rabiei, head of the Mazandaran Wildlife Department, reported that approximately 700 whooper swans have arrived at Sorkhrud Wetland, with more expected.

He emphasized that the presence of all three swan species in a 25-hectare wetland is unique to Sorkhrud.

The wildlife department continues to ensure the safety and well-being of the swans by providing food and monitoring for potential diseases.