Nano-Indicators Developed to Determine Freshness of Food Products

A member of the executive team says everyone is aware of the effect of temperature on the quality of food products, medicines and biological compounds. Temperature-time indicators, briefly called TTIs, are simple and inexpensive equipment to monitor these effects.

These identifiers can be designed as small labels that provide a visual expression of the thermal history of the product being maintained, he said.

Using these indicators, he said, the consumer can determine whether the food product is placed in a hot or cold place at a fixed temperature.

The designed system is capable of exhibiting a distinct colour change when the temperature exceeds 35° Celsius.

He added that the use of these indicators would be very useful, especially for exported products of the country, which take longer to reach the consumer.

The domesticisation of the technical knowledge of the production of these indicators, which was in control of a few countries, is one of the benefits of this research achievement.

In addition, in the present study, the nano-leaf structures have been used to increase the level of sensitivity.

This Iranian scientist added that the proposal to implement the project has won a $12,000 research grant from the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).

“The production of these indicators in the country can be seen as a breakthrough in the food and pharmaceutical packaging industry,” he concluded.