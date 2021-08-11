Mustafa Foundation’s 2021 KANS Science Contest – Call for Entries  

The Mustafa(pbuh) Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) calls on those interested to submit their works to the 2021 KANS Scientific Competition.



KANS is a scientific competition among scholars, university students, instructors, and innovators (under 45 years of age) throughout Islamic countries.

Those who are interested can participate in this competition by submitting their scientific achievements or their innovative solutions for challenges declared by international scientific institutions. KANS 2021 competition categories include:

1. Economics, Banking & Finance

2. Energy, Water & Environment

3. Information & Communication Technology

4. Health & Med-Tech

5. Transportation

6. 2021 Special Field: Mining and Mineral Industries

Scientific achievements and solutions, in the form of 3 to 5 minute videos, should be uploaded on the competition’s website (kans.mstfdn.org) from July 6th to August 23rd.

In the videos, participants describe a summary of their scientific achievements and suggested solutions. Scientific achievements and solutions could be presented in the form of Idea, Paper, Book, Prototype, MVP, or New product.

The 6 winners will be awarded:

– KANS Medal and a plaque of appreciation

– 30-gram Gold Insignia

– Sabbatical worth $2000

– Special privileges for benefiting from MSTF networking platforms: STEP and EISA

KANS is not only a competition but also a marketplace, in which young researchers and innovators could find overseas customer for their scientific achievements.