Sunday, January 15, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicySelected

MP: Saudi Arabia, Egypt to open embassies in Iran soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shahriar Heydari

An Iranian lawmaker says Saudi Arabia and Egypt are set to open their embassies in Iran in the near future, and that both countries are willing to have diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During an interview with the Tasnim News Agency, released on Sunday, Shahriar Heydari, who sits on the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Iran’s reconciliation negotiations with Saudi Arabia as well as the country’s talks with Egypt had made progress.

He praised the role of neighboring Iraq and Oman in mediating the diplomatic processes involving Iran.

“Soon, we will witness the opening of embassies of both Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” the lawmaker said. “Saudi Arabia and Egypt are willing to establish relations with Iran.”

Late last year, foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan, amid efforts by the two Middle East powers to resume diplomatic ties, which was cut off in 2016.

The meeting followed five rounds of talks between the two sides in Baghdad aimed at narrowing down their differences and restoring ties.

Tehran also announced earlier this month that the foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt held a similar meeting on the sidelines of the Jordan summit.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks