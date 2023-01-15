MP: Saudi Arabia, Egypt to open embassies in Iran soon

During an interview with the Tasnim News Agency, released on Sunday, Shahriar Heydari, who sits on the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Iran’s reconciliation negotiations with Saudi Arabia as well as the country’s talks with Egypt had made progress.

He praised the role of neighboring Iraq and Oman in mediating the diplomatic processes involving Iran.

“Soon, we will witness the opening of embassies of both Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” the lawmaker said. “Saudi Arabia and Egypt are willing to establish relations with Iran.”

Late last year, foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan, amid efforts by the two Middle East powers to resume diplomatic ties, which was cut off in 2016.

The meeting followed five rounds of talks between the two sides in Baghdad aimed at narrowing down their differences and restoring ties.

Tehran also announced earlier this month that the foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt held a similar meeting on the sidelines of the Jordan summit.