Riyadh summit can help stop Israeli crimes in Gaza, Lebanon: Iran’s president to Saudi crown prince

The phone call was held on Sunday as Riyadh is expected to host Arab and Muslim leaders for a summit on Monday that will focus on Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The joint OIC-Arab League summit is scheduled to discuss the continued Israeli genocidal war in Gaza and its aggression on Lebanon as well as the current developments in the region.

“I have no doubt that this summit will have effective and tangible results leading to the cessation of the Zionist regime’s crimes and the war and bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that he could not accept the invitation of the Saudi King to take part in the summit due to his heavy executive work, but noted that the first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref would participate in the event.

The Iranian president expressed hope that Tehran and Riyadh will further improve relations in all fields given the determination of both sides.

The Saudi crown prince hailed a historical turning point in Tehran-Riyadh relations and expressed hope that mutual ties will reach the highest levels in all fields.

Bin Salman added that he would take the opportunity of the Iranian vice president’s presence in Riyadh to discuss ways to expand relations.

He once again invited the Iranian president to travel to Saudi Arabia and hoped grounds would be prepared in this regard as soon as possible.