MP: Iranian raids destroyed dozens of terror bases in Iraqi Kurdistan

Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said bases of separatist terror groups were raided and hugely damaged in Iranian raids.

“Any harm to Iran’s national security is unacceptable and will seriously be dealt with,” he said.

Since late September, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been attacking positions of separatist terrorists holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan, who are found to have conducted a string of terror activities in Iranian border provinces.

Those stepped-up terror activities came amid a series of protests and deadly riots in several Iranian cities.

Iranian officials say the Iraq-based terrorists have also played a role in fueling the violence in Iraq by smuggling arms to thugs involved in acts of vandalism and bloodshed inside Iran.

Iran says it had repeatedly warned officials of Iraqi Kurdistan to stop terror activities at the Iranian doorstep before starting the raids, but the warnings went unnoticed.