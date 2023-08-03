“MKO’s ringleader denied entry to Albania”

According to the sources, the ruling to ban the entry of the MKO’s notorious ringleader to Albania was issued after the Albanian terrorism court reviewed the available evidence, which proved that Rajavi’s terrorist group was directing terrorist activities inside Iran.

Albanian police forces raided a camp belonging to the MKO on June 20 due to its engagement in terror and cyber attacks against foreign institutions.

Albanian authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO’s acts of terror.