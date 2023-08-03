Thursday, August 3, 2023
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

“MKO’s ringleader denied entry to Albania”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Maryam Rajavi

Informed security sources told Tasnim news agency that the Albanian government has banned Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the notorious anti-Iran Mujahedin-e Khalq terrorist Organization, known as the MKO. Rajavi has been residing in France for a few months. The travel ban has been issued by Albania’s terrorism court.

According to the sources, the ruling to ban the entry of the MKO’s notorious ringleader to Albania was issued after the Albanian terrorism court reviewed the available evidence, which proved that Rajavi’s terrorist group was directing terrorist activities inside Iran.

Albanian police forces raided a camp belonging to the MKO on June 20 due to its engagement in terror and cyber attacks against foreign institutions.

Albanian authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO’s acts of terror.

