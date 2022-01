According to the report, 1.39 million tons of goods have been transited by rail from March 21-December 21, 2021), showing a 202 percent increase in comparison to the figure of the corresponding period in its preceding year, which stood at 460,000 tons.

It added that 955 locomotives and 27,602 freight wagons carried the commodities in the mentioned period, indicating 0.1 percent and two percent growth when compared with the figures in its previous year.