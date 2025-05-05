Iran’s FM says agreement achievable via diplomacy

“LETHAL support for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s Genocide in Gaza and waging WAR on behalf of Netanyahu in Yemen have achieved NOTHING for the American people,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a post on his X account on Monday.

“Netanyahu is attempting to brazenly DICTATE what President [Donald] Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran. The world has also learned how Netanyahu is directly MEDDLING within the US Government to DRAG it into another DISASTER in our region,” he warned.

“Netanyahu CONNED the Failed [Joe] Biden Team into handing over UNPRECEDENTED 23 BILLION American Taxpayer Dollars. That is a FRACTION of the cost of ANY mistake against Iran,” Araqchi added.

“If the goal is ‘The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon’ as President Trump just said, a deal is achievable and there is only ONE PATH to achieve it: DIPLOMACY based on MUTUAL RESPECT and MUTUAL INTERESTS,” the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

“The Netanyahu-First minority, terrified of diplomacy, has already divulged its real agenda. The world should pay attention as it reveals its true priority,” he added.

His message came after the fourth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, previously arranged for May 3, was postponed.

The two countries have held three rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19 and 26, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.