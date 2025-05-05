Iranian Judiciary chief: Two arrested over port explosion

Speaking at a press conference, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ezhei confirmed that investigations are ongoing and reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for negligence or criminal involvement in the incident.

Mohseni Ezhei further expressed condolences to the families of the victims and praised the swift response of emergency services, military units, and local authorities, which helped manage the aftermath and restore order.

Forensic teams have been working after the explosion to identify victims, and compensation has been provided to many affected families.

Meanwhile, over 2,600 damaged vehicles have either been compensated or are awaiting processing.

This comes as head of Iran’s Information Technology Organization Mohammad Mohsen Sadr estimates the damage caused by the port explosion to be between $3 and $5 billion.

Sadr noted that with the adoption of modern technologies and data systems, such incidents could be effectively prevented. “Why should there be 130,000 containers stored at the port, without clear identification of the goods inside?” Sadr asked, pointing to the lack of digital oversight and proper cargo documentation as a major vulnerability.