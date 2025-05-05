IFP ExclusiveViews

Iran’s Ettela’at daily warns: Ignoring online protests could lead to street unrest

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian newspaper, Ettela’at, issued a stark warning on Monday, urging authorities not to dismiss public grievances voiced on social media, cautioning that virtual protests could spill into the streets if left unaddressed.

The editorial emphasized that the rise of social networks has provided a powerful platform for citizen expression and criticism. It acknowledged that while some welcome this shift – seeing “citizen journalism” as a form of civic responsibility – others mock it as “under-the-blanket protest,” viewing it as ineffective and detached from real-world action.

However, the newspaper argued that in today’s world, even authoritarian regimes have come to prefer dialogue over force. With the advent of the internet and modern information tools, ignoring digital discourse is no longer a viable strategy.

“It is not the people who choose whether a protest turns into street demonstrations – governments do,” the editorial stated. If officials recognize the internet as an opportunity rather than a threat, and use it to gauge public sentiment and respond promptly to grievances, the need for street-level unrest can be avoided.

The piece concludes by urging the state to treat online platforms as early warning systems for social discontent and respond accordingly to prevent escalation into physical protests.

