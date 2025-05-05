Iranian FM: Agreement between Iran and US requires avoiding unrealistic and illogical positions

During their conversation, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister briefed the EU official on the latest progress in the indirect negotiations between Iran and the US.

Araghchi noted that if the US’s only concern is Iran’s potential Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, this concern is solvable, and an agreement in this regard is entirely within reach.

The top Iranian diplomat however added that the resolution of the issue requires avoiding unrealistic and illogical positions.

Pointing to several rounds of discussions held over the past year with the three European countries, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s readiness to continue engagement with the European side, whether within the framework of the European Union or the E3 format.

The EU foreign policy chief for her part announced Europe’s readiness for further exchanges on current concerns.

Ms. Kallas voiced hope that during upcoming contacts between deputy officials from both sides, the groundwork for initiating these talks would be laid and necessary preparations made.