Iran reports double-digit growth in international flights

Mohammad Amirani, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and CEO of the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, announced that air passenger traffic in the country rose by 6% in 1403 (March 2024–March 2025), reaching a record 40.75 million passengers across the nation’s airports, excluding Imam Khomeini International Airport.

International passenger transport grew by 21% compared to the previous year, with 3.91 million travelers on foreign, Hajj, and religious pilgrimage flights.

There were 33,078 international flight operations at Iranian airports during the same period. Meanwhile, domestic flights saw a 5% increase, carrying over 36.8 million passengers.

Aircraft movements rose 8% overall, and air cargo traffic also climbed, with 391,889 tons of goods and a 4% growth in postal shipments handled by airports nationwide.

Among Iran’s airports, Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport was the busiest, managing 115,773 takeoffs and landings and processing over 13.75 million passengers. Mashhad’s Shahid Hasheminejad Airport followed, with 63,245 aircraft movements and over 8.42 million passengers handled.