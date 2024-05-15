Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Minister: Iranian knowledge-based companies’ exports surpassed $2.5bn dollars last year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ehsan Khandouzi

Iran’s minister of finance and economy says the exports by the country’s knowledge-based firms hit the $2.5bn mark last year on the Iranian calendar that ended on March 20, 2024.

Ehsan Khandouzi told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the export of knowledge-based products is a sign of gradual departure of the country’s economy from selling raw materials to complex products.

On Monday, the Iranian Customs reported that the exports by knowledge-based companies amounted to 3.6 million tons of goods worth over 2.5 million dollars, with China topping the list of purchasers.

During the said period, the companies imported over 1.15 million tons of goods worth over 5.1 million dollars, according to the report.

About 85 percent of the imported goods of knowledge-based companies were destined to five countries of China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Germany and India.

