Minister: Iranian knowledge-based companies’ exports surpassed $2.5bn dollars last year

Ehsan Khandouzi told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the export of knowledge-based products is a sign of gradual departure of the country’s economy from selling raw materials to complex products.

On Monday, the Iranian Customs reported that the exports by knowledge-based companies amounted to 3.6 million tons of goods worth over 2.5 million dollars, with China topping the list of purchasers.

During the said period, the companies imported over 1.15 million tons of goods worth over 5.1 million dollars, according to the report.

About 85 percent of the imported goods of knowledge-based companies were destined to five countries of China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Germany and India.