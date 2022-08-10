Military chief: Defense achievements enable progress in Iran’s other sectors

On Wednesday, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri visited an exhibition putting on display the Defense Ministry’s capabilities in production and boosting the country’s knowledge-based economy.

At the event, the senior general said the defense industry is today at the cutting edge of technology and is definitely capable of facilitating progress in other sectors such as environmental science, medicine, nuclear program, cyberspace, engineering, and transportation.

Bagheri also praised the Defense Industry’s increasing cooperation with the country’s car manufacturers and the petrochemical sector.

The growing defense achievements show decreasing reliance on foreigners, despite all the tough economic sanctions in place against the Islamic Republic, the military chief said.