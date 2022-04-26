Migratory birds market permanently closed in northern Iran

Director of the fraction Somayyeh Rafiei says the illegal market, which first opened almost a decade ago, had triggered a surge in the hunting of migratory birds.

“Previously, sales of protected species of birds were strictly restricted, especially during their migration seasons, and was done underground. Unfortunately, with the illegal establishment of Fereydunkenar birds market, increase in demand for purchases of protected birds and the subsequent large turnover it created, this venue was turned into illegal activities, and was even supported by some influential people,” she said.

Rafiei said this had raised concerns among environmental activists adding that the parliament had sent experts opinions to the judiciary, requesting the closure of the market.

“Fortunately, thanks to the positive opinion of the judiciary and an order by the esteemed judicial officials, it was decided that the number of police and conservation officers increase to prevent entry of vehicles carrying poached birds, as well as hunting gear, from adjacent counties and provinces to Fereydunkenar County and that offenders are severely punished,” she added.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of migratory birds choose Fereydunkenar in the northern Mazandadarn Province as their destination during the cold season.