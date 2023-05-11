Thursday, May 11, 2023
Local police chief killed while chasing drug smugglers in southern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Crime Scene

A local police chief has been killed during a confrontation with drug smugglers in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province.

Major Mohammad-Reza Assadollahi, chief of Charak Police Station, was involved in a pursuit of vehicles carrying narcotics when one of the cars being chased hit the police vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Major Assadollahi was in that vehicle and died in the incident.

Police had surveilled the smugglers and set up a checkpoint along a road where the smugglers were believed to use.

Two vehicles were warned to stop but refused and sped on.

Police forces, including Major Assadollahi, then launched the pursuit.

The vehicles were ultimately stopped and one of the smugglers was arrested. Some 150 kilograms of narcotics were discovered.

Police is looking for the rest of the suspects.

Over the last four decades, thousands of Iranian forces have been killed in the country’s all-out war on drug traffickers.

