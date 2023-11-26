Leopard spotted in north central Iran

Ahmad Darvish, leading a team at a national park in the province of Semnan, along with local environmentalists, stumbled upon evidence of an Iranian leopard’s presence.

While exploring the park, they discovered the remnants of a wild ram hunted by the elusive predator.

Prompted by this discovery, environmentalists strategically placed telephoto cameras in the area, resulting in breathtaking photographs of the Iranian leopard in its natural habitat.

This isn’t the first encounter; a similar event occurred recently in another section of the park, leading to the documentation of captivating images showcasing the majestic carnivore thriving in the province’s wilderness.