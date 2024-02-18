Sunday, February 18, 2024
IFP ExclusiveNature and Wildlife

Leopard spotted wandering in Hyrcanian forest in northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Leopard

Park rangers have recorded thrilling pictures of a last remnant of the endangered Persian leopards in a forest in the northern Iranian province of Gilan.

The captivating images of the leopard in Amlash are a new testament to the thriving ecosystem and heightened security in the region.

The captured video contributes significantly to research and protection initiatives for the threatened species.

The Persian leopard, whose population is estimated at fewer than 1,290, is on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Housing developments, livestock farming, hunting and trapping all threaten the Persian leopards’ existence, even in protected areas.

