Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

The Leader: Sacred Defense boosted Iranian armed forces’ popularity

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Iranian Army proved its loyalty to the nascent Islamic establishment during the war with the Iraqi aggressors in the 1980s, which increased the armed forces’ popularity among the Iranian nation.

Addressing former veteran Iranian armed forces to mark the start of the Sacred Defense Week, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was born during the Iraqi-imposed war as a ‘shining truth’.

The Iranian Leader added, “One of the examples of turning a threat into an opportunity during the sacred defense was establishing the country’s military authority.”

The Leader added, “When people in a country are interested in the Armed Forces, a sense of security is created in the country. This feeling of security that the Sacred Defense gave people is very important.”

He also noted, “The popularity and authority of the armed forces will last as long as they maintain their progressive movement and do not lag behind the enemy,” and praised the Iranian armed forces for bearing the fact in mind.

Iraq, supported militarily by the US and its allies, initiated the eight-year war with Iran on September 22, 1980, over a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks