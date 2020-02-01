Leader Pays Tribute to Imam Khomeini ahead of Revolution Anniversary

On the occasion of the of the 41st anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution in 1979, Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in his mausoleum in southern Tehran.

During the visit, the Leader also paid homage to the martyrs of the Hafte Tir bombing and the Iranian Prime Minister’s office bombing, both of which were carried out by the MKO terrorist group in 1981.

The office of Mohammad Javad Bahonar, Prime Minister of Iran, was bombed on 30 August 1981 by the MKO, killing Bahonar, President Mohammad Ali Rajai, and six other Iranian government officials.

The briefcase bombing came two months after the Hafte Tir bombing, which killed over seventy senior Iranian officials, including Chief Justice Mohammad Beheshti, then Iran’s second-highest official.

What follows are photos of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Saturday visit: